Posted: Oct 06, 2022 9:15 AMUpdated: Oct 06, 2022 9:17 AM

Tom Davis

Arvest Bank has once again placed on Newsweek magazine’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list, this year landing at No. 47.

The ranking is a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute – a leadership development and benchmark research company – and is designed to honor businesses that put respect, caring and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model.

“As a result of ‘The Great Resignation,’ more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent,” Newsweek global editor in chief Nancy Cooper said. “The businesses on this year’s list clearly demonstrated that commitment.”

The rankings were determined by surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000.

“Making this list for the second straight year, and rising into the top 50, is a direct reflection of our culture: open communication, commitment to an inclusive and supportive workplace, and cultivating a spirit of innovation designed to drive change,” Arvest Chief People Officer Laura Andress said. “That this award is based significantly on associate feedback makes it even more fulfilling.

“Earning loyalty from our associates, and more importantly, fueling their passion for serving our customers and communities is what drives us as a company.”

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with – and written responses from – company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list and top runners-up to determine the final ranking. The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.

The full “Most Loved Workplaces” list is available online at newsweek.com and will be featured in the Oct. 7 issue of Newsweek.