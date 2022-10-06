Posted: Oct 06, 2022 9:09 AMUpdated: Oct 06, 2022 9:09 AM

Chase McNutt

A Broken Arrow man was arrested at Walmart over a Public intoxication and possession of controlled substance and was seen in Washington County Court for arraignments this Wednesday afternoon.

While being read his new court date of October 26 at 9 am, Clinton Allen Thomas become irritated and responded to the judge by saying “I don’t understand how public intoxication is illegal” and “I shouldn’t have to sit in jail for a public intoxication.”

Thomas also mentioned that the situation was “ridiculous” and didn’t understand “how this is constitutional”. District Attorney Will Drake had the last word in telling Thomas, “Sir, it is illegal to be high at Walmart at 4 pm.”