Posted: Oct 06, 2022 7:43 AMUpdated: Oct 06, 2022 7:43 AM

Evan Fahrbach

It is Homecoming Week at Oklahoma Union High School, and OKU's Homcoming Interviews continue on KRIG 104.9 FM on Thursday evening.

It is Tacky Tourists Day, and KRIG will chat with juniors Raven Estes, Kally Selly and Alli Nippert, thanks to Totah Communications, Bartnet IP and Regent Bank of Nowata.