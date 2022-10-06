Posted: Oct 06, 2022 6:58 AMUpdated: Oct 06, 2022 6:58 AM

Tom Davis

US Representative Kevin Hern (R-OK) called into Bartlesville Radio for his monthly podcast with us.

The congressman said he is counting down the days to the November election where he predicts the GOP will win enough seats in the House and Senate to take control in both chambers.

Hern blames inflation and the poor economy of President Biden's $2-Trillion spending plan. He is also critical of the way the current administration had turne our nation from being energy independent to now relying on our enemies to provide us gas and oil.