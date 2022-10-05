Posted: Oct 05, 2022 4:48 PMUpdated: Oct 05, 2022 4:48 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Cherokee Nation is planning the building of a Career Campus after Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskins, Jr. finalized the Career Readiness Act. He had promised earlier this year to help youth and young adults who are struggling to find jobs after the continued COVID disruptions.

The Career Readiness Act was signed in the last week of September by Chief Hoskins, Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner. The Act will provide $10 million for the beginning of the construction but another $10 million will be necessary to complete the campus build. The new center will be housed on the former Cherokee County fairgrounds off Highway 62, southwest of Tahlequah. It is estimated to be able to service thousands of tribal members with trade program training.

With the new allocation, the Cherokee Nation has now ear-marked over $29 million in ARPA funds towards career training and the programs have been extended to 2025. The commitment to the career campus is seen as a recognition of Cherokee Nation's belief that not every student can or should attend a college campus but every person deserves an opportunity to make a living that supports themselves and their family.