Posted: Oct 05, 2022 2:41 PMUpdated: Oct 05, 2022 2:41 PM

Victoria Edwards

Arvest Wealth Management has announced that David Boyer will be the new vice president and trust officer of Arvest Trust Bartlesville.

Boyer began working for Arvest in 1995 in trust administration and just recently worked in Dewey as the manager of the Central Trust Operations. He has also worked as a trust officer in the Tulsa market.

Josh Randolph, Arvest Wealth Management Regional Manager, sais Boyer’s extensive experience with trust operations in general and with Arvest in particular will make him a valuable member of the Bartlesville team.

Boyer holds a liberal arts degree from Rogers University and is graduate of the Cannon Trust School. He is currently a volunteer with Junior Achievement and active in many areas of the Bartlesville community.