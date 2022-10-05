Posted: Oct 05, 2022 9:59 AMUpdated: Oct 05, 2022 9:59 AM

Tom Davis

Dancing with the Bartlesville Stars to benefit Paths to Independence is Saturday, October 8, at 6:30pm at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Although the event is sold out, a waiting list has been created in case ticket holders can not attend. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, dancers Doug Quinn and Betsy Eve said you can get on that waiting list by calling 918-337-6231.

Check out our dance contestants here: https://www.pathstoindependence.org/meet-our-2022-dancers.php

Funds raised from this event goes to Paths to Independence which is dedicated to providing educational and support services to children and adults with autism spectrum disorders and their families.