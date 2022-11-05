Posted: Oct 05, 2022 9:44 AMUpdated: Oct 05, 2022 9:44 AM

Tom Davis

OKM recently wrapped up a very well attended Oktoberfest, but there are more fun events for you and your family to enjoy.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mikala Curless with OKM invited everyone to Spooky Strings, Christkindl Market and St. Nicholas Day!

SPOOKY STRINGS

Oct. 28, 2022 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM CDT

OKM Music presents TULSA QUARTET in a free concert at Unity Square in conjunction with the SPOOKTACULAR community event being held on October 28, 2022 downtown Bartlesville (300 SE Adams). The concert will feature live music, VISUAL PERFORMANCES by Stage Art Dance,

Children's musical Theatre and Inspyral Circus, plus sweet treats and more. This event is FREE to the community.

CHRISTKINDL MARKET

November 5, 2022 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Between 4th and 5th street (at the OKM Office: 415 S. Dewey Ave., Bartlesville, OK.)

Experience a traditional Bavarian market while enjoying a smorgasbord of local vendors and artisan flavors. Community partners come together to help OKM bring this whimsical European Event to life!

Falling snow, Gluhwein (German mulled wine), Nikolo (St. Nicholas), Christmas carolers, children’s activities, and shopping fill the winter air! Twinkly lights and warm Gluhwein make for a perfect night. This year, OKM is raffling off a Christmas Cruise down the Rhine and a children’s playhouse. Raffle tickets are limited so enter now! The winners will be announced during the event at 4:00pm. All proceeds go towards OKM’s Annual Festival and Children’s Programming.

ST. NICHOLAS DAY

St. Nicholas Day also known as the Feast of Sinterklaas honors the third-century Catholic Bishop who encompassed the generosity of Christmas by selling his possessions and giving money to the poor and to children. This special day is celebrated all over the world during the month of December by sharing candies, gifts, riddles, and most of all giving to those in need.

At OKM’s St. Nicholas Day, children will learn about the magical story of St. Nicholas through story time, have fun with the ukulele and violin, enjoy exciting activities, and receive a St. Nicholas bag filled with special gifts. St. Nicholas bags will be available for pre-order on November 1st.