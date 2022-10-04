Posted: Oct 04, 2022 5:05 PMUpdated: Oct 04, 2022 5:47 PM

Victoria Edwards

The disruptions of COVID on educational integrity within a school-based environment continue to cause concern among parents and teachers as the virus occasionally shuts down or curtails public schools. In an effort to help parents cope with sudden closures, the Oklahoma State Department of Education has issued 58 new or updated FAMILY GUIDES as part of its Curriculum & Instruction website to help parents set up their homes as a secondary learning environment.

The guides were originally produced on core subjects only during the Fall of 2019 as part of the state's push for more parental involvement in classroom instruction. After COVID hit, the guides became road maps for many parents as they navigated the sudden need to become the primary teachers of students. Now, new guides will help parents with the core foundations of learning for third through sixth graders as well as with specific learning goals for Pre-K through Elementary school grades. Added guides cover music, physical education, visual arts and health.

The guides are written by experts in the subject area and grade level. For ease of use, the Office of Curriculum & Instruction has color-coded the guides in the event a home has more than one student of different grade levels. There are also Q&A sections to help parents learn how to grow skills in communications, comprehension, deductive reasoning, and connecting information across subjects.

To obtain a guide, visit sde.ok.gov/instruction.