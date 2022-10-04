Posted: Oct 04, 2022 3:06 PMUpdated: Oct 04, 2022 3:06 PM

Victoria Edwards

As we enter another winter with COVID, Oklahoma continues to see a relatively light number of cases, despite a small uptick in the third quarter of 2022. The average rate of cases per week are at 464. There were 3,251 cases in the last week of September bringing the total number of active cases for this year to 7,580. Oklahoma now has recorded 1.2 million cases since the beginning of the COVID pandemic in 2020.