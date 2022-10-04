Posted: Oct 04, 2022 8:16 AMUpdated: Oct 04, 2022 8:16 AM

Victoria Edwards

The Medicare Open Enrollment Period kicks off next month for those who need to enroll for the first time or for those who need to update their current enrollment.

To help with understanding the basics of Medicare as well as any changes that might cause a person to want to change their status, the Oklahoma Insurance Department is offering a series of webinars throughout the month of October. The webinars are free and can be viewed on any standard device that streams video. You do need to register for the webinar before viewing. To register, go to www.oid.ok.

October 4 is the first webinar and its topic is understanding Advantage Plans.

October 11's topic will be on the marketing guidelines that third-parties must follow before they can present alternative options to existing Medicare plans.

On October 18, the topic will be Prescription Drug Plans.

And the final webinar will be on October 25 when the discussion is on how to coordinate benefits if you choose to have multiple insurance policies.