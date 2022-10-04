Posted: Oct 04, 2022 7:41 AMUpdated: Oct 04, 2022 7:41 AM

Victoria Edwards

It is the Silver Anniversay for a program duplicates a European system popular in the early to mid-1900s. Known as CHILDREN FIRST, the program is run by the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) and it is offered free to all mothers and their children if the family qualifies for government assistance. Currently, 70 nurses throughout the state are working with families in 47 counties.

The program is voluntary and it involves a specially-trained nurse visiting a home throughout pregnancy and for up to two years after the birth of a child. Included in the visits are wellness checks, breastfeeding support, and immunizations.