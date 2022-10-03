Posted: Oct 03, 2022 2:42 PMUpdated: Oct 03, 2022 2:51 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met (this) Monday morning and approved several items on the meeting docket. Most notably that of the Engineering Design plans to replace Bridge 45 over Wolf Creek.

It was approved by Head Chairman Burke LaRue, Vice Chairman Troy Friddle, and member Timmie Benson.

The regularly scheduled meeting will not take place next week due to it being Columbus Day, but will instead be held on Tuesday, Oct 11 at 9 am and is open to the public.