Posted: Oct 03, 2022 2:16 PMUpdated: Oct 03, 2022 2:16 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners met in their weekly Monday meeting and tabled two items on their agendas. One of the items tabled involved with Title 60 Trust Authority to upkeep, take care of maintenance and administration of the Osage Co. Jail.

The other item tabled was to approve and sign grant awards for the 2023 Fiscal Year. Grants included are Nonspecific interstitial pneumonia for $29,113. The American Rescue Plan and the Older Americans Act for $119,173. Title III of Older American Act C1 and C2 for $406,362.

The reason why the second item was tabled was because someone was not there to further discuss it. Both items are expected to be back on the agenda for next week.

The Osage Co. Commissioners meet every Monday at 10 a.m. in the Women’s Building at the Osage Co. Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. It is opened to the public.