Posted: Oct 03, 2022 9:39 AMUpdated: Oct 03, 2022 9:41 AM

Tom Davis

From the The Midsummer Night’s Dream team comes GUNSMOKE!

Producers Alan Gentges and Diane Gentges, and Director, Shelby Brammer present a new show on the Unity Square Green Stage opening Thursday, October 6th.

This production features timeless stories of young America as it moved West, with the incorruptible Marshal Matt Dillon, Chester, Miss Kitty and Doc Adams and the citizens of Dodge City, Kansas.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Alan Gentges and Shelby Brammer said this will be a rich, moving, action packed evening of entertainment on the Unity Square Green in Bartlesville.