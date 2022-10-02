Posted: Oct 02, 2022 9:00 AMUpdated: Oct 02, 2022 9:00 AM

Tom Davis

A Bartlesville man is in critical condition after a fiery crash in Osage County on Saturday.

Lee Watson, 51, of Bartlesville was traveling on County Road 2145 at County Road 2706, approximately 3 mile west of Bartlesville in Osage County at about 3:15pm when his vehicle departed roadway to the right for an unknown reason. According to the OHP, Watson's vehicle went approximately 220 feet, crossing County Road 2145 striking a tree. The vehicle then caught fire, becoming fully engulfed in flames. A couple of witnesses were able to pull Watson from his vehicle.

Watson was transported by AirEvac to St Francis Hospital in Tulsa, OK. Admitted in critical condition with head, leg, arm, trunk internal and trunk external injuries.