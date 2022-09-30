Posted: Sep 30, 2022 6:38 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2022 6:38 PM

Victoria Edwards

Keenan Michael Abreu appeared in Washington COunty Court today on multiple charges after a routine traffic stop. Abreu is charged with failure to provide a driver's license, failure to maintain insurance on a vehicle, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

During the traffic stop, officers found an open bottle of liquor, a firearm, drug paraphenalia. and a controlled/dangerous substance inside the car. Abreu is on probation from a former conviction so some of the ites found are in violation of his probation. These additional charges were added to today's arraignment hearing, resulting in Abreu being held over on a $100,000 bond until his next court date on Monday, October 3.