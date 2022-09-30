Posted: Sep 30, 2022 6:28 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2022 6:28 PM

Victoria Edwards

A failure to appear for a September evaluation of mental health in relation to earlier charges by law enforcement has landed a Bartlesville man back in the Washington County Correctional Center this week and with additional charges added to his roster of alleged criminal activity.

Richard Grant Royer was first seen earlier this summer on a charge of conspiracy to deliver/manufacture/possess of a controlled & dangerous substance (CDS). During his initial arraignment, he was scheduled for a medical evaluation on his mental capacity to stand trial. But when Royer did not appear on August 29 for the evaluation, a bench warrant was issued to return him to jail. At the time of the second arrest, officers discovered Royer was in possession of a CDS so the second charge was added during today's arraignment.

With the new charge, Royer is now being held over on a $10,000 bond and will be seen again on Monday, Octobe 3 for the mental health evaluation before proceeding on to a preliminary hearing set for October 6.