Posted: Sep 30, 2022 5:17 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2022 5:17 PM

Victoria Edwards

The petition started by Shannon King, a local resident who is concerned about adult entertainment beind held at the Unity Square, is ready to be presented to the Bartlesville City Council at their meeting on October 3.

King says the petition really took off after Bartlesville Radio ran a story earlier this month.

King will be presenting her comments on the inappropriate use of outdoor venues for adult entertainment during the public comments section of the Council meeting. She will be using the petition as evidence that others within the city agree with her concerns but she says a show of people in person while speaking would also be helpful.

Ultimately, whatever the outcome of her presentation, King says she is glad she lives in a city where she an voice her concerns and that there is an core of citizens who agree that Bartlesville should be kept family-oriented.