Posted: Sep 30, 2022 3:23 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2022 3:23 PM

Dalton Spence

The National Indian Taco Championships are back in Pawhuska this Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be Vendors, Music, Indian Dance, and of course Indian Tacos. All contestants sell their Indian Tacos to the public. The contestants price their Indian Tacos.

You can pay $5 to have a chance to be a judge in one of two different ways. You can be either a preliminary judge or People’s Choice Award Judge. Winner gets $1500, second place gets $1000, and third place gets $500.

Admission is free to get in. Bartlesville Radio will be there from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. so, feel free to stop by to say hi.