Posted: Sep 30, 2022 2:45 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2022 2:45 PM

Victoria Edwards

A fatality accident occurred around 6:20 pm on Thursday, September 29 at Lake Keystone that involved two boats.

Garry Dugan, age 52, of Cleveland, OK was pronounced deceased at the scene after his AZZ Jet Boat collided with a Warhawk Jet Boat driven by Robert Lemon, age 62, of Sand Springs. Lemon was injured but refused treatment from EMS.

According to the Marine Enforcement Division report, Dugan's boat was heading westbound in the Appalachia Bay area of Lake Keystone when it abruptly made a left turn in front of Lemon's boat, which was traveling eastbound. Lemon's boat then over-rode Dugan's boat, causing Dugan to be ejected from his vessel. The cause of the accident is listed as "inattention due to sunset."