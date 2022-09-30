Posted: Sep 30, 2022 11:37 AMUpdated: Sep 30, 2022 2:33 PM

Victoria Edwards

The regular meeting of the Washington County Board of Commissioners will be held on Monday, October 3. This is the first meeting of the month so the starting time is 9:00 am rather than 9:30 am.

The agenda for the meeting includes a proclamation for National 4-H Week, the annual update of the Washington County Emergency Operation Plan (EOP), appointments to the Washington COunty Public Facilities Authroity, and resolutions on REAP financial assstance for Washington County Adult Center.