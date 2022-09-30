Posted: Sep 30, 2022 10:37 AMUpdated: Sep 30, 2022 10:37 AM

Tom Davis

Get your RSVP in now for the Harvest Festival and Dinner at On the Rock Ministires.

The free event is set for Saturday, October 8, at 6pm at the campus of On the Rock at 122 South Park Avenue in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday was Sandy Dossett with On the Rock. Sandy said the event will show attendees what services and activities On the Rock offers to youth and young adults. There will even be a sneak peek at recently acquired Creamery building after the dinner.