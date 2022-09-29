Posted: Sep 29, 2022 5:53 PMUpdated: Sep 29, 2022 5:56 PM

Victoria Edwards

As anticipated by the Bartlesville Development Authority (BDA), the Sunset Manufacturing Center has received funding from the Oklahoma Legislature as part of a group of bills designed to fund infrastructure projects at industrial parks, aeronautics facilities, and state fairground in an effort to bring Oklahoma to the attention of international trading partners.

Late on Thursday afternoon, the Oklahoma Senate Communications office release details on which projects were funded. Bartlesville received $1 million in ARPA funding and an additional $450,000 from the Progressing Rural Economic Prosperity (PREP) fund.

Chris Batchelder, Vice President of the BDA, said the funding will not only help improve the city of Bartlesville but also could help local students with aerospace training and finding jobs after graduation.

The next step is for the BDA to work with the City of Bartlesville on a strategic plan for implementing the infrastructure plans.