Posted: Sep 29, 2022 8:05 AMUpdated: Sep 29, 2022 9:41 AM

Tom Davis

The Price Tower area of Bartlesville will be filled with Airstream trailers this weekend for Airstreams at the Price. The annual event is sponsored by Region 9 and the Vintage Airstream Club.



"Airstreams at the Price" will be a moment in time where Airstream enthusiasts can reflect on the tremendous contributions of Wally Byam to original Iconic American design and contrast that with the Iconic Design of America's greatest architect Frank Lloyd Wright. It will be most likely the most talked about Airstream Rally in modern times.

The weekend will consist of talks by Wally Byam experts and experts on Frank Lloyd Wright. There will be tours of the FLW buildings and much more.

Brad Doenges, Chairman of the Price Tower, said,"It's going to be quite a show. If you are interested in the old Airstreams, there will be dozens parked around the Price Tower."

Dewey Avenue is expected to be the street most lined with the silver Airstream trailers.