Posted: Sep 28, 2022 4:50 PMUpdated: Sep 28, 2022 4:50 PM

Victoria Edwards

Hope Clinic of Bartlesville will hold a Health Fair from 10 am to 2 pm at 1001 Sooner Road on Saturday, October 1.

The Health Fair will include free flu shots and the first 200 who receive a shot will also receive a gift card. You can also have your vital signs checked and receive information about medical recommendations for COVID and how to avoid winter illnesses.

In addition, Hope Clinic is offering free food and there will be giveaways.