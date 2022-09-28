Posted: Sep 28, 2022 4:46 PMUpdated: Sep 28, 2022 4:50 PM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey Bulldoggers are coming off a blowout loss last week to the Jay Bulldogs 68-20. The Bulldoggers are 1-3 and 0-1 in district play after the loss last Friday.

Dewey Head Coach Ryan Richardson recaps the loss to Jay.

Moving forward this week the Bulldoggers will face a 2-3 Bristow team who just recently beat Inola 64-14 last weekend.

Ryan Richardson talks about practice this week heading into the matchup.

The Bulldoggers will kick off against the Pirates Friday night at 7 pm with a 6:30 pregame on KRIG 104.9 and KRIGTV.com