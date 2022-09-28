Posted: Sep 28, 2022 4:41 PMUpdated: Sep 28, 2022 4:41 PM

Victoria Edwards

When Tracy Roles became Chief of the Bartlesville Police Department four years ago, officers were required to take an additional 25 hours of traiing annually after completing their basic training at the police academy. Roles immediately began increasing the number of hours and bringing in new types of training. Now, the officers participate in 100 hours and a variety of curriculum that is both progressive and proactive. Traditionally, police forces have added training only after incidents that demanded they change their methods but Chief Roles says that citizens deserve a department that is thinking ahead to what MIGHT happen, not just to training on what has already occurred.

With the increase in training hours and the myriad of training courses available, Chief Roles says that Bartleville's police department is more highly skilled than most departments in the state.

Recently, the police department added courses on mental health, medical triage, and active shooter situations. Courses like these are imperative to plan for events that are quickly becoming the norm, even in a small city like Bartlesville. As a result of these courses, Chief Roles says he has heard from residents in our city and county that they feel Bartlesville is safer than other cities.