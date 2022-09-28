Posted: Sep 28, 2022 10:01 AMUpdated: Sep 28, 2022 10:02 AM

Tom Davis

The 25th Annual Festival is October 6, 7, 8, 2022 at Cottonwood Flats in Guthrie, Oklahoma! Steve Cannon with the festival says the lineup this year is hard to beat.

featured headliner for 2022 is MICHAEL CLEVELAND & FLAMEKEEPER! We’re also so excited to bring you multiple other top of the line bands, including:

THE GRASCALS, FRANK SOLIVAN & DIRTY KITCHEN, and THE KRUGER BROTHERS in addition to so many other stellar performers! The full lineup is on our artist’s page, with links to their music!

Tickets are ON SALE NOW https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oklahomas-international-bluegrass-festival-2022-tickets-315091797047?aff=ebdsoporgprofile