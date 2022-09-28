Posted: Sep 28, 2022 1:19 AMUpdated: Sep 28, 2022 6:19 AM

Tom Davis

One person is injured in a single-vehicle accident in Osage County. OHP says it happened Tuesday night at approximately 9:47 on State Highway 20 approximately .7 miles west of County Road 5455 approximately 5 miles west of Hominy.

A 2009 Kia Soul driven by 52-year-old Tulsa man whose name is being withheld pending next of kin notification, was driving eastbound on State Highway 20 when he crossed the center line and departed the roadway to the left. His vehicle struck the end of a concrete culvert causing it to flip end over end 1 complete time and then rolled ¼ time coming to rest on its passenger side. The driver was pinned for approximately 30 minutes being freed by the Hominy Fire Department using the Jaws of Life.

The man was transported by Survival Flight to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa as was admitted in good condition with trunk internal and leg injuries.