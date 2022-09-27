Posted: Sep 27, 2022 3:53 PMUpdated: Sep 27, 2022 3:53 PM

Chase McNutt

Washington County man Cody Ray Allison was arraigned this Tuesday afternoon on charges that allege domestic abuse by strangulation (aggravated assault) and escape after lawful arrest.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on September 17 of this year Deputy Tyler Shorter, responded to a call of domestic abuse in progress, and found two intoxicated white males fighting with each other. The fight stemmed from a third-party confronting Allison about how hard he hit a five-year-old male while “play boxing”

Allison allegedly attacked the other male and started strangling him, and that is when the cops were called. After being detained and handcuffed, Allison was able to escape in handcuffs and was found later in the day attempting to call his mother. His next court date is set for October 14th at 9 am and he is being held over on a $75,000 bond.