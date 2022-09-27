Posted: Sep 27, 2022 6:34 AMUpdated: Sep 27, 2022 6:34 AM

Tom Davis

Arvest Wealth Management is pleased to announce Noah Williams has joined Arvest Trust Bartlesville, where he serves as a trust investment officer.

Williams began his career with Arvest Wealth Management in 2021 as a client advisor in the Oklahoma City region. His move to Bartlesville includes the promotion to role of Trust Investment Officer. In this position, Williams will focus on helping customers build, manage, protect, and transition their wealth.

“We are pleased to welcome Noah to our team of experienced Trust professionals in Bartlesville,” said Josh Randolph, Arvest Wealth Management regional manager. “His background positions him to be a great asset to our team and to the clients we serve.”

Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Evangel University, where he graduated cum laude and was a four-year member of the Evangel football program. In his free time, Williams enjoys spending time with friends and family, and being active in his church.