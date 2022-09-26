Posted: Sep 26, 2022 6:11 PMUpdated: Sep 26, 2022 6:11 PM

Victoria Edwards

Bartlesville Police Department is proud of the way it handles its dispatch calls and of the transparency of sharing those calls with the public so they know how the police are handling them. As the end of year nears, BPD released their latest update that compares last year to this year and some interesting numbers appeared.

Overall, dispatch calls are up from a year ago at 17,704 in 2022 compared to 14,995 in 2023.

The types of calls saw some increases and decreases:

Arrests are down from 621 last year to only 394 this year.

Accidents are also down from 169 to 111.

The two largest jumps are in Citations, which leaped from 1420 last year to 4108 this year and Traffic Stops which increased from 2736 t0 4101.

Sgt Kevin Ickleberry attributes the changes to the diligence of officers who cruise our city and proactively handle suspicious behavior while also giving citations that warn people to change their behavior.