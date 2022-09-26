Posted: Sep 26, 2022 2:36 PMUpdated: Sep 26, 2022 2:37 PM

Victoria Edwards

A flag went up on private property last week that has residents of Skiatook complaining loudly to local law enforcement about its profanity and seeking the owner being forced to take it down. After being inundated with calls about what the law could do, the Skiatook Police Department posted a response on their FACEBOOK page.

In their post, the Skiatook Police Chief Billy Wakefield states that under the 1971 Supreme Court ruling, public profanity protected by the First Amendment even if it is provocative in nature. Therefore, the department has not legal right to force removal of the flag. "It is vulgar but not illegal."

The profanity is "directed at the current president."