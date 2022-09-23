Posted: Sep 23, 2022 5:45 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2022 5:45 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Bartlesville Public Library is hosting a living history presentation on Wednesday, September 28 at Unity Square. Bring your lawn chair and your coolers to set up early for the Living History Presentation that begins at 7 pm.

Dr. Tom King will be on stage as Andrew Carnegie, the great steel magnate and philanthropist from the early 19th century. "Carnegie" will explain why he set up libraries and art centers in partnership with his wife.

Warren Brown will portray Mark Twain, one of the greatest authors of the 20th century, bringin to life some of Twain's works and sharing highlights of his adventurous life.

This is one-night-only performance and it is FREE to the public. No prior reservations or tickets are required. This is an event that everyone in the family can enjoy and benefit from seeing.