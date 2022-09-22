News
Posted: Sep 22, 2022 2:21 PMUpdated: Sep 22, 2022 2:24 PM
Washington County Man Held over on $100,000 Bond
Chase McNutt
The Washington County Court saw several arraignments Wednesday afternoon, but one most notably that of Cole Darrow Youngblood.
Youngblood was seen on multiple charges, starting on alleged Conspiracy, alleged robbery, alleged possession of firearms while committing felony, and alleged aggravated assault and battery.
His next court date is set for October 14 at 9 am and he is currently being held over on $100,000 bond.
