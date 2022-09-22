Posted: Sep 22, 2022 2:21 PMUpdated: Sep 22, 2022 2:24 PM

Chase McNutt

The Washington County Court saw several arraignments Wednesday afternoon, but one most notably that of Cole Darrow Youngblood.

Youngblood was seen on multiple charges, starting on alleged Conspiracy, alleged robbery, alleged possession of firearms while committing felony, and alleged aggravated assault and battery.

His next court date is set for October 14 at 9 am and he is currently being held over on $100,000 bond.