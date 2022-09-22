Posted: Sep 22, 2022 12:00 PMUpdated: Sep 22, 2022 3:10 PM

Evan Fahrbach / Dalton Spence

A major fire was reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday at 340 SE Avondale in Bartlesville, which is just north of Frank Phillips Boulevard.

Battalion Chief David Taylor gave an update on the fire.

Eight emergency vehicles were on the scene battling the blaze. .

Bartlesville radio attempted to reach out for further updates but no one was availible at the time.