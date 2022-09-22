Posted: Sep 22, 2022 10:53 AMUpdated: Sep 22, 2022 10:53 AM

Victoria Edwards

Oklahoma Wesleyan University's Homecoming Weekend is scheduled for October 6-8 in Bartlesville with non-stop activities for all ages and all interests.

Fellowship gatherings and the Foster Bonanza Fundraiser Launch opens the weekend on October 6. On October 7, a chapel service will be held at 10 am with guest speaker, Dr Jim Garlow. Following the chapel service will be a golf tournament. That same day there are also student baptisms and a sailing event on the lake on campus. Later in the day, attend a soccer game and then the evening banquet. October 8 begins with a prayer walk and then reunions by graduating class. Brunch that day is followed by games of baseball, volleyball and basketball before the final banquet that night. On Sunday, attendees can choose from three Wesleyan churches in Bartlesville and one in Copan who will hold special services for OKWU.

Registration is on-going for most event but if you want to attend the banquets, golf tournament or brunch you must register online by Monday, September 26.