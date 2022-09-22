Posted: Sep 22, 2022 10:41 AMUpdated: Sep 22, 2022 10:41 AM

Victoria Edwards

The fingers wave, the mouth yells and the driver tailgates or speeds up and around you....you've just experienced road rage.

Perhaps you were slower than the other driver wanted or you didn't run a red light and he was in a hurry...there are so many reasons another driver might get angry at you but road rage is another level of aggressive driving that is directly related to one's belief they are more important than you are. Both law enforcement and insurance companies are reporting a dramatic increase in road rage since COVID.

According to a survey conducted by Forbes Advisor, more than one-quarter of drivers experience a case of road rage on a daily basis and 19% reported that they were in or saw an accident occur because another driver lost control while expressing rage. The most common road rage reported is a tie between excessive honking and tailgating. But law enforcement says cutting someone off by whipping around them and back into the lane ahead of them is the deadliest of rage behaviors.