Chase McNutt

The Young Professionals of Bartlesville is hosting a social event on September 26th at 6 pm in Unity Square, called Fitness with Tarah. Tarah Jones who teaches classes provided to the city by a grant through the Library Literacy Group, will be running the event.

Jones described what the event will entail. She said “It’s a fitness class that goes from 6 to 7 pm, and it’s a really high energy cardio drumming class that incorporates functional movement with rhythm with added plyometric bursts into the workout”

She also described why this group is for everybody by saying “So many people are afraid to walk into an established group, but this amazing crew is all about welcoming and encouraging you in your fitness journey.”

The event is open to all ages that want to do a group workout, just be sure to bring your own mat and water bottle.