Posted: Sep 21, 2022 11:03 AMUpdated: Sep 21, 2022 11:03 AM

Tom Davis

La Donna Chancellor with Bartlesville Public Schools and Blair Ellis with Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday.

The highlight of the program included LaDonna Chancellor telling listeners and viewers that Bartlesville schools have seen two straight years of increased enrollment. At the last school board meeting, the idea was floated to move up the 2023 school bond election to March so that construction on expanding a couple of our elementary schools can begin at the end of that school year.

Blair Ellis brought us up to date on Bruins on the Run and the Teacher of the Year nominating process among other topics.