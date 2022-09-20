Posted: Sep 20, 2022 5:52 PMUpdated: Sep 20, 2022 6:00 PM

Chase McNutt

This afternoon Bartlesville PD responded to a call from a third party stating that they were approached by a homeless woman on the Disc Golf course near Lee Lake. Our own Chase McNutt was able to speak to Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles about what exactly happened.

Police then arrived and noticed quickly that it was a fishing pole with a knife or half broken scissors tied to it. The lady with the weapon was approached and ordered by officers to drop her weapons and refused to do so, she was then followed as she ran into some deeper grass and wooded areas around Lee Lake.

The whole ordeal went on for a little bit over an hour as officers were trying to get the woman to drop the weapons, and then she was finally tased and pelted with a bean bag round which incapacitated the lady, and she was then placed in handcuffs. No injuries were reported.