Posted: Sep 20, 2022 1:56 PMUpdated: Sep 20, 2022 1:56 PM

Chase McNutt

The Caney Valley Trojans are coming off a tough loss last week at the hands of the Chelsea Dragons, 46-6. It was a game that got out of hand early, and Caney was never able to dig themselves out and make a comeback.

Caney Head Coach Stephen Mitchell shared his thoughts and how the Chelsea game went.

The Trojans have a matchup with Nowata this Friday, this will be their second District game, since they played Pawhuska week one. Nowata has some physical guys that will be tough to tackle for Caney, and Mitchell knows that.

Mitchell previews some things the team needs to work on this week heading into the matchup with the Ironmen.

The Trojans host the Ironmen this Friday, and we will have more on this game from the Nowata side of things later this week.