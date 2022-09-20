Posted: Sep 20, 2022 9:43 AMUpdated: Sep 20, 2022 9:43 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care will host a free seminar, open to all seniors in the community, featuring Brandy Robles, Arvest Wealth Management trust officer.

The increased use of the Internet to conduct day-to-day business, along with using an email inbox instead of a mailbox, have given rise to the existence of what we now call your “digital assets,” which typically means your information, records, and data in electronic form that is created and stored on the Internet. Because of the increased presence of digital assets, state and federal laws protect you and your stuff but could lead to complications in your estate plan. This seminar will discuss best practices for storing your digital assets in a manner that can legally be accessed and passed on after your death.

Guest presenter, Brandy Robles, is a trust officer with Arvest Wealth Management in Bartlesville. She brings years of legal experience in trust administration, estate planning, and probate and estate administration. Brandy earned her Juris Doctorate from the University of Tulsa and her Bachelor of Arts in mass communications with a minor in Business from the University of Central Oklahoma. Before joining Arvest, Brandy practiced law in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

RSVP by October 1 is suggested to ensure seating. Call Elder Care, 918-336-8500. Elder Care is located at 1223 Swan Drive, Bartlesville.