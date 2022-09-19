Posted: Sep 16, 2022 1:44 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2022 1:44 PM

Victoria Edwards

The regular weekly meeting of the Washington County Commissioners will take place on Monday, September 19 at 9:30 am in room 201 of the Washington County Annex Building at 400 South Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.

On the agenda is a presentation by Zack Robinson of BOK Financial Securities regarding how to funditems for the Washington County Expo Center. Following the presentation, the Commissioners will consider appointments to replace three trustees on the board of the Washington County Public Authority.

Other items for considrtion include officially awarding the contract to install a new HVAC and BAS system at the Washington County Correctional Facility and approving the ARPA funding for the installation.

The meeting is open to the public.