Posted: Sep 16, 2022 9:56 AMUpdated: Sep 16, 2022 10:00 AM

Tom Davis

The Boys Scouts need local leaders and the move to recruit is on.

Appearing in COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday was Phillip Wright from Cherokee Area Council Boys Scouts. Wright said adults interested in becoming a leader should attend a recruitment meeting or contact the scouts at www.beascout.org for a meeting location or stop by the Cherokee Area Council #469 at 520 S Quapaw. Log on at https://cherokeebsa.org/ or call 918-336-9170.

Wright also mentioned that a pair of fundraisers are going on right now. Scouts are selling both gourmet popcorn and Miller Pecans. Contact your favorite scout or call the office at 918-336-9170 to place your order.