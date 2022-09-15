Posted: Sep 15, 2022 8:18 PMUpdated: Sep 15, 2022 8:18 PM

Victoria Edwards

California Governor Gavin Newsom really doesn't like Oklahoma policies...or Texas..or Indiana...Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolia and South Dakota. And he is showing his disdain for these states' decisions on restricting abortion by stating he will pay to place billboards in the seven states as a way to express that California is a safe place to have an abortion.

Newsom issued a comment on his Twitter account this week that said he wants all women to have unlimited access to abortion regardless of where they reside so he is targeting the states he thinks is keeping women from those rights by setting up the billboards as a message on where to come have an abortion. The billboards will feature women in various negative poses with provacative titles and the name of a website that California has set up where women can find information about the procedure, a listing of providers of the procedure, and access to financial aid to help them pay for their trip to the state if they choose California as their abortion destination.

Newsom did not release the dates of when thebillboards would appear or if billboard companies within the states have agreed to post the advertisements.

(Photo published by Getty Images/Justin Sullivan)