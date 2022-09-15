News
Sep 15, 2022
Dalton Spence
City Church is doing its grocery giveaway through Nov. 15 in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the Central Middle School at 815 Delaware Ave. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech 1225 Virginia short St.
All events start at 5:30 and end at 6:30. It is a first come first serve basis. A one bag limit per family policy is in place. If you have any questions, go to www.citychurchok.com
Dates of the events remaining:
September 20
September 27
October 11
October 25
November 15
