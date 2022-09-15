Posted: Sep 15, 2022 6:51 AMUpdated: Sep 15, 2022 6:51 AM

Tom Davis

US Senator for Oklahoma, James Lankford (R) called into our Bartlesville Radio Studios for our monthly podcast.

Our topics ranged from the economy, to the border, big tech and more. Here are a couple of topics we covered more deeply:

Senator Lankford recently took social media giants to task on their products censoring some voices, including conservatives, using and selling user data, and using their products to help facilitate illegal border crossing at our southern border, particularly in the process of human trafficking. In a two-panel Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing today, entitled, “Social Media’s Impact on Homeland Security,” Lankford questioned executives from Tiktok, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and more.