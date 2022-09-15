Posted: Sep 15, 2022 6:27 AMUpdated: Sep 15, 2022 6:27 AM

Tom Davis

Arvest Bank will host a Shred-A-Thon event on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. north of the Arvest Bank east side location at 4001 SE Adams Rd. Documents can be brought for shredding and monetary donations will be accepted to support Arvest’s United Way campaign.

Bartlesville Regional United Way will receive monetary donations made at the Shred event as well as donations made at all Bartlesville, Dewey, and Nowata branches in the month of September. Every year, Bartlesville area Arvest associates hold fundraisers at each branch location in order support the mission of our local United Way.